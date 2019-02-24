Hard edge of Castleford Tigers impresses Daryl Powell after win at London Broncos

Daryl Powell hailed Castleford Tigers’ new-found toughness after they powered to victory at London Broncos despite performing below their best.

The Tigers reached the Super League Grand Final in 2017 and the semi-finals last season, only to be found wanting on the big occasion both times.

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

But Powell is encouraged to see a hard edge develop within his side after they fought to put seven tries on the newly-promoted Broncos to move to the top of the table with three wins from three.

“We knew it was going to be tough here and it was,” said head coach Powell.

“It is a big win and it puts us in a great position after just three games.

“We picked up another injury (Adam Milner), which is a blow for us but we showed great attitude – I was really pleased with that.

We might not be playing that well but there is a lot of resilience about us at the moment. The players have done a great job, we are showing a hard edge. Daryl Powell

“We might not be playing that well but there is a lot of resilience about us at the moment.”

Assessing Tigers’ lofty perch, Powell added: “It is great to be top.

“The players have done a great job, we are showing a hard edge.

“We have not been as fluent as would have liked but we are doing a good job.

“The attitude has been first-class, with and without the ball, and this is a great win for us. There will be some teams who slip up here.”

The two clubs exchanged tries in the opening 10 minutes, with Peter Mata’utia scoring his first Tigers try before Rhys Williams crossed for the Broncos. But as soon as Jesse Sene-Lefao put Jake Trueman clear to score, Castleford were in control.

They ran in further tries from Junior Moors, Sene-Lefao, Liam Watts, Greg Eden and Jordan Rankin and now join Warrington Wolves and St Helens with three wins from three.

London Broncos: Fleming, Dixon, Morgan, Kear, Williams, Abdull, Cunningham, Adebiyi, Fozard, Ioane, Pitts, Lovell, Yates. Substitutes: Battye, Pelissier, Richards, Mason.

Castleford Tigers: Mata’utia, Clare, Minikin, Shenton, Eden, Trueman, Rankin, Watts, McShane, Millington, Sene-Lefao, Clarkson, Massey. Substitutes: Milner, Moors, Cook, Egodo.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas (RFL)