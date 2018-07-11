Loan deal sees Butterworth join Castleford Tigers while Green moves to Bradford Bulls

Castleford Tigers have signed teenage Bradford Bulls hooker Reiss Butterworth on loan until the end of the season – with ex-Hull KR prop James Green moving the other way.

Promising rake Butterworth is still just 19 and debuted last year having graduated from the Bulls Academy.

James Green.

He previously spent some time in Castleford’s Scholarship programme and will link-up with the first-team squad later this week whilst also being available to play for the club’s Under 19s side.

Tigers director of rugby Jon Wells said: “Reiss is a young man who we have been looking at for a while now – he is a very talented, ‘eyes up’ hooker who has the potential to become a member of our first-team squad in the near future. “He joins us initially until the end of the 2018 season and he understands that this is an opportunity for him to earn a contract with the Castleford Tigers.

“It’s a challenge I know he is very much looking forward to.”

Butterworth has spent time on loan at Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs this season, showing his versatility by playing half-back, scoring two tries in three appearances.

Reiss is a young man who we have been looking at for a while now – he is a very talented, ‘eyes up’ hooker who has the potential to become a member of our first-team squad. Jon Wells

He has experience outside of League 1 but is clearly rated as someone who can step up to Super League level.

Wakefield-born Butterworth will learn plenty from Castleford’s main hooker Paul McShane and offer an alternative back-up with loose forward Adam Milner currently often used in that role.

Wells added: “I would like to thank John Kear and Andrew Chalmers at the Bradford Bulls for the way they have dealt with this deal and I know they are very happy with both the opportunity that Reiss now has, as well as the player they have gained in return.”

Green, 27, joined from Leigh Centurions ahead of this season but has managed just four appearances for Daryl Powell’s side.

Wells added: “James found his first-team opportunities limited this season – although this is very much to do with the strength in depth of our squad and the progression of other squad members.

“He has conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we very much hope that he can go on to become a regular first-team player with the Bulls in what will be an exciting end to 2018 and beyond for both the club and Greeny.”