London Broncos 6 Castleford Tigers 40: Tigers go top as Eden leads the way

Greg Eden scored his third try of the Betfred Super League season as Castleford sent out a statement of intent, going top with a 40-6 win at London.

The Tigers, who have reached at least the semi-finals in the last two seasons, scored four first-half tries to put the result beyond doubt before adding three more in the second half

The Broncos, promoted from the Championship last season, hit back through Rhys Williams after Peter Mata’utia’s first effort for the Tigers.

But the visitors quickly took control and ran in scores from Jake Trueman, Junior Moors, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Liam Watts, Eden and Jordan Rankin to maintain their winning start.

Castleford, who had not played since their 26-18 win at Hull FC 16 days ago, started on the front foot and scored the first try of the game within six minutes.

Eden’s clever movement and industry on the wing caused problems and eventually it was Paul McShane who made a break through the Broncos line.

He handed off to Mata’utia and the full-back, who joined in the off-season from Leigh Centurions, finished it off for his first Tigers try.

The Broncos, still finding their feet at the top table of rugby league, hit back quickly and scored a Tigers-style try by moving the ball at lightning pace out wide, where wing Williams scored.

The Broncos have undoubted quality in their ranks but in order to succeed in the Super League they must keep their concentration - and that’s what let them down minutes after scoring as Sene-Lefao set up Trueman to score with a clever offload.

The Tigers, understandably rusty after such a long break between games, gathered momentum and Moors powered over from close range for their third try just before the half-hour mark.

The Broncos began to struggle and Matty Fleming thought he was in for their fourth when he crashed over, only for the TMO to rule him held up.

But that respite did not last long for the hosts as Castleford struck again before the break, with Trueman looping a superb pass out wide for the clinical Sene-Lefao to finish.

Castleford kept their foot on the gas after the break and crossed the line for their fifth try just four minutes after the restart as Watts ploughed through after a couple of penalties.

Then Eden got in on the act, round off a superb passing move to the right.

The Broncos managed to get a foothold in the match and stem the flow of tries but the Tigers managed to get one more before the end as Rankin crossed following impressive work from Michael Shenton.

Castleford join Warrington and St Helens with three wins from three matches, while the Broncos have just one win from four.