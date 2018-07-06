Mitch Clark tells Castleford Tigers to focus on their own game plan

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will focus on their own game in an attempt to spoil Kevin Sinfield’s welcome home party.

Former Leeds captain Sinfield returned to the club yesterday as director of rugby and James Lowes has been appointed first team coach.

The duo’s first game in charge, following the sacking of previous boss Brian McDermott, will be a Super League derby at the Jungle tomorrow.

Castleford prop Mitch Clark, whose father Trevor played for Leeds in the 1980s, knows a change of coach can make teams more dangerous, but insisted Tigers have to get their own house in order after last Saturday’s 44-16 loss at Catalans.

It will be the first time Clark has played against Rhinos in a competitive game and he predicted: “It will be tough, especially when they’ve sacked their coach in the week leading up to the game.

“Who knows what they’ll do? Teams sack their coach and they go on a good run sometimes. We can’t think about that too much, we just have to go out there and play to our Cas standards.”

Clark admitted: “Last week was disappointing. Catalans were a completely different side to at the beginning of the yesr, they definitely stepped up and are hard to beat at home.

“It was hot conditions, but we weren’t up to Cas standards. At home against Leeds, we are looking for a real improvement.”

Clark joined Tigers in the closed season from Hull KR and has also played for Doncaster and Bradford Bulls, as well as on loan at Featherstone Rovers this year.

“I am really enjoying it,” he said of his time at Castleford.

“I only had my first game not long ago, but it has been great.

“I am learning and becoming a better player under the coaches we have here.”

Tigers coach Daryl Powell felt Clark was the only player to impress in last week’s defeat.

“We’ve got to get back on track,” Powell stressed.

“We had some players last week who were miles off their standards and we need to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Castleford make just one change with Greg Eden replacing Kieran Gill in the 19-man squad but Adam Milner (back) is also fit to resume.