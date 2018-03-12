Powell backing Tigers to shine as weather improves

CASTLEFORD Tigers head coach Daryl Powell believes his side have answered their critics but admits there is still much more to come.

Last season’s beaten Grand Finalists started the new campaign with an alarming 46-6 loss at St Helens.

However, yesterday’s 22-8 win over Salford Red Devils was their third successive victory since.

“After round one everyone was questioning us,” said Powell.

“But we’re doing some good things at the moment. It’s not fantastic at times but there’s some signs we’re in a good place.

“We will have to improve and get some accuracy but that will come as the weather gets better – we’re a top-of-the-track side – and ultimately it’s about getting two points. We’ve got all six since then (Saints).”

Castleford were 20-0 up at half-time yesterday with the game already all but win.

Powell added: “That was probably part of the problem.

“I thought there were some great signs in the first half. Our ball movement was good, our kicking game was and we defended really well but the second half was just a poor game.

“The conditions didn’t help, it was very slow – I thought the refereeing was slow – there were too many penalties and we couldn’t get any tempo, it was so slow.

“But there were some really promising signs. It’s never going to be there for 80 minutes, but we need to have a better attitude going out for the second half.”

Castleford saw two players sin-binned – Oliver Holmes for a spear tackle and Grant Millington for retaliation to a foul.

Powell said: “Holmes was fair enough. It was a dangerous tackle. It looked awkward.

“I’m not sure Millo should have been sin-binned, though. He gets punched on the nose and if someone did that to me I’d have something to say about it, too.”