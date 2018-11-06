Super League Fixtures 2019 – Home start for Castleford Tigers against Catalans Dragons

CASTLEFORD TIGERS begin their new Betfred Super League campaign with a home game against Challenge Cup holders Catalans Dragons on Friday February 1.

Daryl Powell’s side then make the short trip to Hull FC for a Yorkshire derby on Thursday February 7 which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The Dacia Magic Weekend will be played on the second Bank Holiday weekend in May (Round 16) with fixtures and the venue for the 2019 festival to be confirmed next week.

Each team will play 29 fixtures – 14 at home and 14 away, plus the Magic round – meaning they play seven of the other 11 teams three times, and the other four twice.

That fixture pattern has been determined by the teams’ finishing positions in 2018.

Old Trafford will stage the 22nd Grand Final on Saturday October 12, the culmination of a return to the Top Five Play-Offs which produced the original Grand Final in 1998 – when Jason Robinson’s famous try set up Wigan’s 10-4 win against Leeds.

That means the winners of the League Leaders’ Shield could take a direct passage to Old Trafford with victory in a single home match in the second round of the Play-Offs – whereas the team finishing fifth would have to win three away matches to make the Grand Final.

Wigan launch their defence of their title at the home of their fierce rivals St Helens in a Thursday night blockbuster opening to the 2019 season.

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone said: “The 2019 season will mark a change of direction for the Super League, and the start of exciting new beginnings.

“We want our fans to be really excited about that first weekend, and how better to do that than with a Saints-Wigan derby, pitting the champions against their local rivals who were also last year’s League Leaders? And then to follow it up with a Hull derby?

“We’re equally excited about the extra Saturday games which our broadcast partners at Sky Sports are showing in the early stages of the season, allowing the drama of the opening round of matches to unfold throughout the weekend.

“Throw in the World Club Challenge between Wigan Warriors and the Sydney Roosters, the unique appeal and challenge of Super League’s Easter weekend – and of course the season builds to a real climax with the battle for places in the Top Five Play-Offs, building to the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.”

Super League Fixtures 2019

February

Fri 1 Catalans (h)

Thur 7 Hull FC (a)

Sat 23 London (a)

March

Fri 1 Hull KR (h)

Thur 7 Warrington (a)

Sun 17 Salford (h)

Fri 22 St Helens (h)

Thur 28 Leeds (a)

April

Fri 5 Wigan (h)

Thur 11 Huddersfield (a)

Thur 18 Wakefield (h)

Mon 22 Catalans (a)

Sat 27 Wigan (a)

May

Fri 3 Warrington (h)

Thur 16 Leeds (a)

June

Fri 7 Huddersfield (h)

Thur 13 Hull FC (h)

Fri 21 Salford (a)

Sun 30 London (h)

July

Sun 7 Leeds (h)

Fri 12 Wakefield (a)

Sun 21 Warrington (h)

August

Sun 4 Hull KR (a)

Sat 10 London (h)

Fri 16 Huddersfield (a)

Fri 30 St Helens (a)

September

Sun 8 Hull FC (h)

Fri 13 Wigan (a)