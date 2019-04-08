Video: Castleford Tigers set to receive welcome forward boost

ENGLAND forward Mike McMeeken is set to boost Castleford Tigers by making his first appearance since the opening day of the season.

The second-row was concussed in that victory over Catalans Dragons and duly missed the following week’s success against Hull FC.

But McMeeken then injured his hamstring in training and has missed more than two months of action.

However, head coach Daryl Powell hopes to have the 24-year-old in his squad for Thursday’s short trip to Huddersfield Giants

“Potentially we could have Mike McMeeken coming back and Junior Moors,” he said.

“We have a couple of checks on Wednesday so we could have a couple of players coming back which will be pretty helpful.

“Nathan Massey is out. It’s not a serious injury and will be a couple of weeks but it’s around his sternum/clavicle area that he’s got a knock.”

Loose forward Massey was injured in Friday’s stunning 38-28 victory against Wigan Warriors – a remarkable result given Castleford were 20-0 down after just 22 minutes.

Powell conceded he has a “decision to make” on his right centre where his side continue to be troubled defensively.

Since Jake Webster left for Bradford Bulls last autumn, he has tried four different players there – Greg Minikin, Benny Roberts, Alex Foster and Tuoyo Egodo.

After dropping Minikin, Egodo was called up against Wigan but endured a torrid time defensively before then going on to score the winning try.

“Clearly our right edge has been under a fair bit of pressure the last few weeks,” Powell said.

“They came up against (Konrad) Hurrell (Leeds Rhinos’ left-centre) and didn’t handle that too well, then (Oliver) Gildart caused us some trouble last week. We have got some areas to fix up for certain.”

Asked if ever envisaged the right edge being so problematic, Powell explained: “You’re never really certain are you?

“There are a few things that have happened. We lost Mike McMeeken and he’s an embedded right back-rower for us. Then we lost a half-back (Luke Gale) and then lost another half (Jamie Ellis)... and another half (Jordan Rankin)!

“There’s been so many changes there. I didn’t expect it to be as difficult as it has been.

“But we just have to stiffen up over there and find a combination that works for us.”

Foster (knee) is not expected to be fit until next week, while Roberts was recently released.