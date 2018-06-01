WATCH - Hull KR v Castleford Tigers: I made friends for life at Rovers, says Ellis

JAMIE ELLIS says he made “friends for life” when helping Hull KR earn promotion last term, but now the Castleford Tigers scrum-half is intent only on making their life miserable.

He scored nine tries during 30 appearances for the Robins on his season-long loan from Huddersfield Giants, but a permanent deal never materialised and he instead rejoined League Leaders Shield winners Castleford.

Castleford's Jamie Ellis.

The sides meet tonight in a rearranged Super League game after the original March match was postponed due to snow.

Recalling his time with Rovers, Ellis said: “It was good. Obviously I didn’t want to drop down a league, but they are a quality club.

“The fans are great there and it is a very hostile place to go. I did love it there and it was nice to play regular every week and be –not top dog as that’s not the right word – but a main player.

“It was good for my confidence. I made a lot of friends for life and wouldn’t change it for the world.

“I’ve got a WhatsApp group with people like Danny Addy, Robbie Mulhern, Nick Scruton, Chris Clarkson and Thomas Minns.

“We’re all really close and there’s other players I still keep in touch with. I do miss them a bit.”

Admittedly, Ellis did join Grand Finalists Castleford, whom he originally played with in 2012-14, but they have struggled to recreate last season’s stellar form.

They were embarrassed at the hands of leaders St Helens last week – Ellis’s first professional club – and are fifth in the table.

Rovers are 11th, desperately hoping to escape the Qualifiers and aided by a stunning win against Wigan last time out.

Ellis, 28, admitted: “We’ve had a tough week. We’re disappointed with what we dished up last Thursday night. Now we’re in for a tough game at KR. They’re in the bottom four, but are playing pretty well. We have to be on it.”

Castleford have moved to ease their full-back problem by signing prolific former Sheffield Eagles No 1 Quentin Laulu-Togage’e from Halifax until the end of the season.

The ex-Samoa star, 33, left Sheffield for Toronto Wolfpack in 2017, but departed in April after they bought Gareth O’Brien.

He now finally – and unexpectedly – gets a chance to make his mark in Super League.