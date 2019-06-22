Catalans Dragons v Hull FC: Josh Bowden happy to be patient on return from knee injury

JOSH BOWDEN returns to the Hull FC side tonight insisting it was a “no-brainer” for him to sit out last week’s game.

The Beverley-born prop is set to feature against injury-hit Catalans Dragons as the Black and Whites bid to win in Perpignan for a second time this season.

Bowden, who returned to action against Huddersfield Giants last month after almost a year out due to a knee reconstruction, was rested in their previous outing at Castleford.

However, he maintains there was no concerns with his anterior cruciate ligament and he is now looking forward to making his mark.

“I spoke to the physio and they said it was a no-brainer really,” said Bowden.

“We were playing at Cas’ on the Thursday and it was a short turnaround from the Salford game before.

“Obviously the lads got the result as well so it was a good game to miss really. It was ideal. My ACL is as strong as it’s ever been. I’ve done all the tests and they prove that.

“I don’t think about it when I’m playing and that’s the main thing.

“The knee’s feeling good and I feel a bit fitter; obviously, I only get that match fitness back by playing so hopefully the longer I continue with some consistent games the better.

“I’ll try and get that form that I know I can. I know I have been hit and miss so far but I’ve only played four games in total on this comeback and one of those was a reserve game.

“It’s going to be a work in progress but I’m over the moon to be playing again; nothing compares to it.”

Hull started this weekend’s round in third spot, two points ahead of their opponents who sit in fourth.

Lee Radford’s side, who head to Hull KR on Thursday, are looking for a fourth successive win, a run that started with a 51-8 thrashing of Catalans in the Challenge Cup quarter-final in west Hull.

They also won in Perpignan on Golden Point in April and Bowden admitted: “It is a massive game for us and in terms of the table as well.

“We go four points clear of them if we get the win which puts a nice cushion in there for us.

“We’ve trained really well and went there a couple of months ago and did a good job on them.

“I think we know how to play Catalans; they’ve a big pack and if we move them about again like we have in the past, I’m sure we’ll get what we want.”

Meanwhile, Bowden, 27, missed out on the England Knights trip to Brisbane and Papua New Guinea last autumn due to that knee injury.

“I was really gutted actually as it sounded like a really good tour for from the lads who came back -– Deano, Fash and Masi,” he said, referring to fellow Hull forwards Dean Hadley, Brad Fash and Masi Matongo.

“I knew some of the other lads in it as well so I was really gutted.

“But it’s not something I’m looking at now.

“I think they have got their squad and they have so many players now that are young and up and coming that I think that’s probably my time done with the Knights if I’m honest.”