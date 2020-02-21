Centre of attention as Huddersfield Giants head to Hull KR

unbeaten Huddersfield Giants have made on change for their Betfed Super League trip to Hull KR – with centre Jake Wardle replacing injured Jordan Turner in their 21.

The John Smith’s Stadium side are the only team still with a one hundred percent record, but they have only played two of their three scheduled matches.

Centre Turner has a hamstring injury and was the player head-butted by Kevin Brown in last Friday’s win over Salford Red Devils, which led to the former England man receiving a two-match ban earlier this week.

Wardle himself returns after an eye injury he suffered in the win over Catalans Dragons, as Simon Woolford’s side aim to build on their good start to the campaign at Craven Park.

With forward Chester Butler the only other player sidelined at the moment, the Giants have allowed Oliver Roberts to join Salford on loan for the rest of the season.

Toronto will aim to lift the spectre of relegation when they go to Warrington tonight in search of their first points.

The newly-promoted Wolfpack are the only club without a win in the first three weeks of the season and coach Brian McDermott describes the prospect of relegation as the “elephant in the room”.

But Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone insists there would be no reprieve for the Canadian club if they finish bottom, like Catalans Dragons received in 2006.

“I’m not minded that they should be exempt,” Elstone said. “I know that makes it very hard for them. For me, there are two types of expansion. There is the strategic, planned, structured, logical expansion into an area that has got some heritage versus one that is less structured, less stable and arguably more spurious. I’ve been very consistent on that.

“I think Toronto is in the last category and therefore has to prove to the game that it is a good long-term bet for us. It is still going through that process now.”

Director of rugby Brian Noble has parted company with Toronto who have recalled Greg Worthington from his loan spell at Featherstone Rovers for tonight’s game.

Noble said he was proud of his work at the club, having been with them since the club was formed in 2016 and was and responsible for overseeing player development, recruitment and managing the day to day activities for the players and coaching staff.