Centurions surrender as Tyrer leads Halifax to impressive win

Halifax lit the blue touchpaper on a slow-burning 2018 season with a home thumping of Championship promotion favourites Leigh.

The Centurions, relegated from Super League last autumn, now have a one-from-six record, despite a star studded full time squad, bolstered further in midweek by Leeds starlet Jordan Lilley.

For Fax, it was their third win, but by far the most impressive as Richard Marshall’s side, who were 28-0 up at half time after a first half blitz, finally showed signs of honing their attacking threat.

Halifax hit the front, Shane Grady taking Johnston’s pass and breaking Craig Hall’s tackle to score by the posts.

Steve Tyrer converted for a 6-0 lead and added the extras to Brandon Moore’s try.

Grady scored his second off a peach of a pass from Simon Grix, Tyrer again on target, before Ben Heaton exploded over the line from close range to score his side’s fourth.

Tyrer’s kick left Fax leading 24-0 and when Hall made a hash of a speculative kick, Grady was on hand to dribble the ball over the line and score.

Leigh needed some kind of miracle to threaten to outcome of the contest and they made a start when Hall picked off a loose offload and ran away to score, Jordan Lilley converting for 28-6.

Hall was in again on 57 minutes, again direct from a loose ball, this time a lot further upfield, Lilley briefly raising the prospect of the unthinkable at 28-12.

But a try for Tyrer, created brilliantly by Johnston and Grady, pushed the score out to 32-12 and although Evans touched down with 15 minutes remaining, the result was put beyond doubt when Grady set up a great finish from Tyrer, the centre converting his own try.

Halifax: Woodburn-Hall; Saltonstall, Heaton, Tyrer, Sharp; Murrell, Johnston; Springer, Kaye, Murray, Grix, Grady, Fairbank. Subs: Moore, Barber, Jones, Maher

Leigh: Hall; Dawson, Crooks, Mata’utia-Leifi, Evans; Hutchison, Lilley; Richards, Higham, Hansen, Larroyer, B. Thompson, J. Thompson. Subs: Hood, Acton, Patrick, Lovett

Referee: Gareth Hewer (RFL).