Challenge Cup draw sees Huddersfield Giants in all-Super League tie

Early Super League leaders Huddersfield Giants will face Toronto Wolfpack in the Coral Challenge Cup fifth round - while there is an intriguing tie for Bradford Bulls at Wakefield Trinity.

Canadian side Toronto - still awaiting a maiden Super League win - were drawn first but the game will be staged at John Smith’s Stadium after Wolfpack agreed they would play all their Cup ties away from home.

Hull KR, who hosted the draw, are the other Super League club involved at this stage and they have a home tie against Championship leaders Leigh Centurions.

Bradford boss John Kear will relish going back to one of his former clubs Wakefield and no doubt look to cause another upset after the Championship club knocked Leeds Rhinos out of the competition last year.

Kear won the Challenge Cup with Hull FC in 2005 when Trinity chief Chris Chester was one of his players and they worked together at Belle Vue before Kear switched to Odsal.

The ties will be played over the weekend of March 14/15.

Full Challenge Cup fifth round draw: Wakefield Trinity v Bradford Bulls, Widnes Vikings v Swinton Lions, Sheffield Eagles v Workington Town, Newcastle Thunder v Whitehaven/Dewsbury Rams, Featherstone Rovers v Hunslet, Toronto Wolfpack v Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR v Leigh Centurions, York City Knights v Rochdale Hornets.