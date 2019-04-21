Championship previews: Bradford Bulls showing their character

ANY side facing Bradford Bulls in the near future will be wary that no lead seems big enough to beat them in their current form.

Barrow Raiders, with just one win all season, make the trip to Odsal this afternoon knowing they already face a tough task against opponents who are up to fifth in the Championship.

But Bradford’s fighting spirit, in particular, has come to light of late.

They delivered 21 unanswered points to rally and win 33-26 at Halifax on Good Friday, having overturned a sizeable deficit to beat Featherstone Rovers in the Challenge Cup the previous Sunday.

Veteran centre Jake Webster, the 35-year-old former Kiwi who joined from Castleford Tigers in the autumn, scored the final try in that comeback.

“We have had to show a lot of character recently and it would be nice not to have to claw games back,” he said.

“But it is our never-say-die attitude, that is instilled in us.

“If we can keep building on that and start games stronger it will be a good year for us – the boys never give up.

“We have to keep building; that is five wins in a row but we have to learn and stick to the game-plan and trust the processes.

“It is a tough period in the year with games coming thick and fast but we just have to keep performing and stay in the hunt for the top-five.”

Sheffield Eagles, though, delivered the biggest win of Good Friday with their shock 44-16 victory over second-placed Toulouse Olympique.

Mark Aston’s side will look to back that up when they head to Rochdale Hornets this afternoon with Halifax facing a difficult fixture having to go to France to face embarrassed Toulouse.

York City Knights, who fell heavily at Featherstone on Friday, host Widnes Vikings and seek to avenge their 44-12 Challenge Cup loss against the same opponents a fortnight ago.

Forward-turned-pivot Jack Bussey has an opportunity to prove a point when Featherstone host Championship leaders Toronto Wolfpack today.

He joined Rovers from Toronto in the off-season after his time in Canada was ended by a long suspension.

Normally a forward, he has been playing at stand-off in recent matches and coach Ryan Carr reckons he is showing his worth.

“He brings a lot to our team,” said Carr.

“He is playing out of position, but you wouldn’t know it – he is doing such a good job and he is putting the team first. He will always do his best in every game; his effort’s always great, he always turns up and he never stops trying.”

Bussey was partnered in the halves by new signing Dane Chisholm when Rovers crushed York 42-12 on Friday.

Carr is keen for the Australian to continue his impressive debut form and said: “He had a really good game for us.

“He’d only had two sessions with the team, but I don’t think you’d have known it watching his performance.

“We knew what we were getting from him and I am pleased for him because he’s gone through a bit of a tough time, for whatever reason.

“To be out on the field and doing such a good job for the team is all we ask of him.”

Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood says his side will have to play as a team – rather than individuals – to get anything from today’s tough game at Leigh Centurions.

Rams were beaten 20-8 at home by Batley Bulldogs, who were down to 11 men at one stage, on Good Friday.

Dewsbury led 8-0 and Greenwood was satisfied with the way his team started the game, but felt a Bulldogs try just before the break “hurt” Rams and gave the visitors a lift.

“We went all right for 35 minutes or so,” said Greenwood. “There were some decent performances in there and at that point Batley were losing their discipline a bit.

“Maybe we could have converted some of the ball a bit better when they were down on numbers.

“But in the second half it looked like a team who have been together for a bit against a group of individuals with some young lads in there and some quiet lads.

“We have probably are looking for leaders. Ability and skill-wise there’s nothing in it, but as a team Batley are further ahead of where we are.”

Batley host Swinton Lions this afternoon.