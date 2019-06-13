Chris Chester forced to join in training at depleted Wakefield Trinity

THEIR 40-year-old head coach was forced into training yesterday but things are not so bad for injury-hit Wakefield Trinity that Chris Chester will be coming out of retirement any time soon.

Granted, the West Yorkshire club are down to the bare bones for Sunday’s trip to Salford Red Devils and Zimbabwean-born prop Titus Gwaze has been recalled from a loan spell at League 1 Oldham ready for a potential Super League debut.

Wakefield have also recalled second-row Pauli Pauli from his loan spell, ironically, at Salford who, in turn, have brought centre Junior Sa’u back after a month at Belle Vue.

There should, then, be no shortage of up-to-date insider information being spread around both camps in the build-up to Sunday’s fixture.

“Pauli has been a big help for us, in the way that they play and the way they defend,” said Chester, who lost Matty Ashurst and James Batchelor in last week’s loss against Leeds Rhinos, a fourth successive defeat.

“I am pretty sure Junior will be a big help to Salford as well.

“He was great; he trains really hard, is very vocal, a nice fella and if there is something to be done later in the year, I’d love to have Junior back.

“I think Pauli got what he wanted out of it, playing some minutes, but I’m happy to get him back and he’ll play with Danny Kirmond.

“We are down to 18 this week and I’ve had to train out there today. That’s the state we are in – a 40-year-old bloke trying to run around, to create an extra number at the back for the lads.”

On recruitment for 2020, Chester added: “We are close to pretty much being done, in terms of what we want to bring in.

“We are probably going to lose five or six, and we are hoping to bring four quality players in.”