Chris Chester remains hopeful of adding reinforcements at Wakefield Trinity

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are hoping to add “one or maybe two” players to their squad before next week’s transfer deadline.

Injury-hit Trinity have lost seven of their last eight Betfred Super League fixtures and dropped to ninth in the table, only two points clear of bottom club London Broncos.

Coach Chris Chester revealed he had only 17 players at training when his squad returned from a few days off last week, but more troops could be on their way.

“We are still looking,” confirmed Chester whose side visit St Helens on Friday. “We are fairly confident we can get at least one and potentially two, just to galvanise the squad.”

Chester stressed: “It will give me some options.

“As it stands at the moment I am having to play the same players week-in and week-out.

“Some players are playing really well and there’s some that are out of form.

“It would be nice to be able to say to those players ‘you’ve not played well enough, I am not going to pick you’.

“I think a freshen up would do us a world of good. I am hopeful on one and it would be even better if we got two in before the deadline. There’s something in the pipeline.

“But I don’t know if he will be here for this week.”

Wakefield are a player down after winger Mason Caton-Brown left the club last week.