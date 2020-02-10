Club record in Marc Sneyd’s sights, but silverware is real target for Hull FC

THERE are few more laid-back players in Super League than Hull FC’s Marc Sneyd.

Everything seems an effortless breeze for the scrum-half who rarely tends to get riled or knocked off his game.

Hull FC's Marc Sneyd kicks a conversion.

They are important characteristics for someone playing his position, charged with piloting the side and guiding them into the places they need to be to succeed.

Sneyd is always looking for an edge and his competitive spirit is clear for all to see.

He was asked on Friday night if he was aware that his late drop-goal, that sealed a hard-fought 25-16 derby win over Hull KR, was his 30th for the club, equalling a club record.

Sneyd shook his head, concededing he did not, and then asked back “Joint-top? I’ll have to get another one next week and sort that!”

The record was set by dual-code Wales international Gary Pearce, who actually scored 14 in one season for Hull in 1988-89.

There may not be any need for Sneyd to go that far in 2020 but clearly the player will eventually shatter that overall record.

He turned 29 yesterday and arguably is in the peak of his career, proving one of the best signings of Lee Radford’s seven-year reign in charge.

Sneyd has been there for six of them and, of course, was Lance Todd Trophy winner for both the club’s Challenge Cup final success in 2016 and 2017.

Hull’s form at the KCOM Stadium has been quite dire in the last two years so to get their home campaign off on a positive note – and in front of almost 20,000 fans – was another positive.

They have won their opening two games having also won 30-4 at Leeds Rhinos and welcome champions St Helens on Sunday which will be the tie of Round Three and another good test of where Radford’s enhanced side currently stand.

“It’s outstanding to play in front of that sort of crowd,” admitted Sneyd, as Hull attracted their biggest home gate for some time.

“We spoke about it during the week how people pull together when the derby’s on, rally around, get to the game and show their passion.

“It adds massively. When we walked out at the beginning it genuinely felt like a Cup final so hopefully that carries on as the games carry on throughout the season.

“Saints will come in off the back of a very un-Saints performance (Thursday’s 19-0 loss at Warrington).

“I’m fairly confident they’ll be revving up all week ready to go Sunday so we need to be at our best.”

The former Castleford Tigers half-back is pleased to see Hull can win in different ways having ripped Leeds apart but then shown they can dig deep in a scrappier display against the Robins.

“We spoke all week about not getting carried away with last week,” said Sneyd.

“We were never going to back up that Leeds game with the same kind of performance just for the simple reason that derbies are a different kettle of fish.

“You do tend to get caught up in it a little bit and not stick to your game plan. You saw that early on.

“It took them to score a couple of tries before we decided we wanted to play the game.

“I think when we started playing and stuck to what we’d spoke about all week, they couldn’t handle us and it showed in the end.

“One of the lads – I think it was Griff’ (Josh Griffin) as we were walking in – said 12 months ago we’d have had no chance of winning that game. It’s a big thing.

“It just shows the characters we have now got in the team who have potentially changed the character (of the side) in the last 12 months.

“Hats off to everyone who is in the team at the minute and winning that game in the way that we did.

“We’ve had one win in good fashion and scrapped through a derby, gritty, so we’ve shown both sides of us already after two rounds. We’re going to have to put those two together at home to Saints this week.”

Sneyd scored Hull’s third try in the second period to put his side back in front and, soon after, supplied Griffin for the score that sealed success.

Both times FC players celebrated in front of Rovers fans at that end of the ground and Sneyd – who also kicked all four of his goals – said: “I actually think that’s my first one (derby try) since I’ve been here so it was good.

“It might sound bizarre but it was even better doing it in front of their fans; it genuinely added to it.

“They were giving us stick and we got a few telling offs for lads celebrating after their tries in front of their fans.

“But they give enough to be able to take it. It’s all part of the fun and it adds to the derby.

“Griff’ did it as well. When I was kicking that goal the referee was telling me to tell people not to do it. It’s not often that I don’t relay messages, but I just said to the ref, ‘look, they give it enough to be able to take it’.”

It was another polished display from Sneyd and fitting that it came in front of another Hull legend and one of the sport’s finest ever No7s.

Peter Sterling, the Kangaroos legend who starred for the touring Invicibles at the Boulevard in 1982 before joining the Airlie Birds the following year, was guest of honour on Friday.

He is worshipped in the Black and Whites half of the city for his exploits from 1983 to 1985, some of the club’s finest times.

Sterling, 59, came into the dressing room after the derby win to start up Old Faithful and Sneyd said: “I’ve not really had chance to speak to him, not properly anyway.

“I had about 10 seconds with him just straight after the game there. But obviously he’s a legend here and did a lot in the position that I’m in at the moment so it was a pleasure to meet him.”

It was just before Sterling’s grand arrival in 1983 that Hull last won a league championship.

The club’s current No7 will be doing all he can to make sure that long wait for success does not drag on much longer.