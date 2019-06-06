Confident Hull KR captain Joel Tomkins points at bright future for whoever takes on vacant head coach role

Hull KR captain Joel Tomkins says Tim Sheens’ sacking is “part of the game” and the club will be a “very attractive” option for whoever comes in next.

Rovers announced the sacking of Australian Sheens, 68, last night with the club down in 11th and fearing another relegation fight.

Hull KR's Danny McGuire with Tim Sheens earlier this season. (SWPix)

They had won just five of their 16 league games so far and are just two points above bottom-placed London Broncos who they visit later this month.

Tomkins said: “Obviously it’s sad for a coach to lose his job halfway through a season but it’s part of the game.

“I've been through this scenario before in my career and it’s something that happened.

“We’re not in a great position in the league table and the owner and the chairman felt like we needed a chance so that’s what’s happened.

“Obviously it’s a tough one for Tim to take but he’s been in the game long enough that I’m sure he understands the reasons behind it.”

The former Wigan Warriors and England international was asked how much responsibility the squad had to take for the ex-Australia coach’s departure.

Tomkins, 32, said: “I think everyone at the club takes responsibility for it.

“There’s been some games where we’ve been in a position to win the games and we’ve come out on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

“So, ultimately, I think in those games that’s where the players have to take responsibility upon ourselves.

“Me, as the captain, and the senior lads when we’re in games and in a position to win and we don’t win them that’s when it’s on our shoulders.

“I’m sure Tim will take responsibility for other parts of the season as will the rest of the staff.

“I think as a collective no one is trying to shunt the blame on somebody else; we all know we’re on the position we’re in because of a collective effort.”

When it was suggested there would be a “massive job of work” to do for the incoming coach, Tomkins replied: “I don’t think there is a massive job of work. “I don’t think we’ve been that far off.

“There are some changes that need to happen but the new coach - whoever he is - is not coming into a team that is being beaten by 50 points every week.

“He’s coming into a team that has been in a lot of close games and come out on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

“It’s probably a very attractive job for a lot of coaches to come in; we have a decent squad, a lot of injuries coming back and I think with some changes to the way we’re playing I think we can have a really successful end to the season and shock a few people.”

Rovers host Wigan on Sunday as Tomkins - back from a one-game ban - faces them for the first time since leaving the DW Stadium last June.