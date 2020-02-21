Craig Kopczak wants Wakefield Trinity’s self-belief to count against Castleford Tigers

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are “flying high” as they aim to create a second-successive shock in Betfred Super League.

Trinity will make the short trip to Castleford Tigers this evening five days after getting off the mark with an against-the-odds 18-8 win over one of the competition favourites, Warrington Wolves.

It was only Wakefield’s fourth victory in their last 17 league matches, but proved they are capable of matching – and beating – the top sides when they get their game together.

Trinity will need to put in a similar effort, at least, to take two points away from the Jungle, but front-rower Craig Kopczak insisted they will “go in with confidence” after bouncing back from a poor start to the campaign.

“The boys are flying high now, but we want to back that win up,” pledged the former Bradford and Salford prop who is in his second season at Wakefield. “If we go to Cas and lose it takes a bit away from it.

“It is a derby and it’s going to be an exciting game.

“We haven’t won there for a long time, but we are going to go there with the confidence to do that.”

That self-belief is fuelled by an easing of Trinity’s long-running injury crisis.

The influential trio of Tinirau Arona, David Fifita and Danny Brough remain on the sidelines, along with off-season recruit Alex Walker, but George King (ankle) and Jordan Crowther (cheekbone), who have not played since being hurt against Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day, are in contention for this evening, and veteran centre Ryan Atkins (ankle) could return after missing last week’s win.

“We’ve got an important run coming up and it was good to knock Warrington off,” Kopczak added.