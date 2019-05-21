Craig Lingard departs Keighley Cougars

Head coach Craig Lingard has left Keighley.

The Cougars lost for only the second time at Newcastle at the weekend but remain bottom of League One due to a 12-point deduction following a change of ownership on the eve of the 2019 season.

Lingard stayed on following the takeover but, in a statement, Keighley say the time had come to look elsewhere in order to take the club forward.

“The club is very grateful for Craig’s contribution, often in very difficult circumstances, and he will remain a very popular figure at the club,” the statement added.

Assistant coach Rhys Lovegrove and head of strength and conditioning Paul Royston have been put in temporary charge for Saturday’s home game against Oldham, overseen by head of rugby Gary Moorby.