Dane Chisholm try double helps Featherstone Rovers to win at Barrow

A strong first half display helped Featherstone Rovers to record an important 26-12 away win at Barrow Raiders in the Betfred Championship.

Ryan Carr’s men opened up a 22-point half-time lead and although their hosts hit back after the break Rovers had enough in the bank to bring home the two points to stay in touch with the top five.

Coach Carr had spoken about the importance of backing up the improved displays over Easter against York and Toronto and the players backed him up with four unanswered tries in the first half.

Featherstone were ahead from the seventh minute when Brad Day collected an offload to force himself over the line for the opening try to which Dane Chisholm added the conversion.

They were over again soon after as a good move led to a well judged kick that was followed up by Alex Sutcliffe to score.

Good defence kept Barrow out before Rovers were back in attack again and crossing the line once more through Cameron King after he sold a smart dummy to open up the space to race over. Chisholm added the conversion.

Chisholm himself was the next scorer as he showed quick feet to sidestep past two home defenders for a fine try he converted.

Barrow pressed towards the end of the half, but were thwarted by some good defence, particularly when Jack Render made a timely interception with the hosts looking set to score.

Rovers went close to adding to their 22-0 lead after the break when a good move set up an overlap and a chance for Connor Carey, but the winger knocked on when unable to take the pass to him.

That was the cue for Barrow to force their way back into the game and they put their first points on the board as Jamie Dallimore sent Jonathan Smith over for try that was goaled by Dallimore.

Only good defence prevented another home score soon after, but Barrow’s pressure eventually told with Jarrad Stack getting on the end of a chip over the top of the defence to go over for a second home try. With Dallimore adding the extras it was 22-12 and game on with 13 minutes left.

Rovers maybe had thoughts of what happened to them in their cup tie at Bradford when they squandered a big lead, but they saw this game out better.

There was one alarm when Dallimore intercepted and made good yards, but Featherstone were able to turn the ball over on the goal line and survived without conceding any further points.

Rovers made sure of their victory in the 80th minute when Chisholm gathered a loose ball and raced over from 30 metres out for his second try.