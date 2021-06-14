Danny Brough determined that injury won’t stop him helping Bradford Bulls push for Super League return

INJURY BLOW: Bradford Bulls' Danny Brough. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

The veteran scrum-half could be out of action until September as he prepares to go under the knife for surgery on Friday.

Brough tore a bicep shortly after landing a drop goal in Bradford’s 31-12 victory over Newcastle Thunder – a seventh straight win for John Kear’s side.

That meant the former Man of Steel missed yesterday’s fixture with unbeaten Championship rivals Featherstone Rovers which Bulls subsequently lost 44-0 and he must now contemplate an extended spell on the sidelines.

PLAYING A PART: Bradford Bulls' Danny Brough is confident the team will continue to enjoy good form while he is out injured. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

“I am devastated,” Brough told The Yorkshire Post.

“I was enjoying my rugby again. It was a good crack. We’d just started becoming a team that was hard to beat and we could grind wins out which was pleasing to see.

“To be not part of that for the next two-and-a-half months, it is really disappointing for myself.

“I felt it (biceps) snap. It felt like cold water was pouring down my arm inside.

Featherstone Rovers' Darcy Lussick is held up by Bradford Bulls' opponents. Picture by Simon Hulme

“I’ve done it before at the top of my other arm but not as bad as this.

“It is tough, I’ll be honest. But I will be there for the lads. I’ll try and help and support them along the way.”

Brough, 38, joined Bulls in the off-season after leaving Wakefield Trinity and the former Scotland captain’s experience, leadership and kicking quality has been crucial in their development.

As they chase promotion to Super League, it leaves question marks over whether they can cope without the Challenge Cup winner’s obvious quality.

Featherstone Rovers' Thomas Minns scores a try against BRadford BUlls in Sunday's 44-0 win. Picture: Simon Hulme

However, the Yorkshireman insisted: “Of course we can (cope).

“The club is in a good place at the moment.

“We’ve got (hooker) George Flanagan coming back in a couple of weeks (after a 10-match ban) and they’re hoping to get someone in as well as a replacement.

“There’s young Billy Jowitt there as well and Matty Race so there is cover.

“And what John has done at Bradford is simplify the game just for people in each position to do their own job.

“Whoever steps up to do my job, they will get help.”

Brough has been told he will be sidelined for 12 weeks after the operation but hopes to be back in 10.

“Hopefully, there will be four games or so before the end of the season and then the play-offs,” he added.

“I’ll help out with coaching while I’m off. That’s the plan.

“I’m going to be around John (Kear) and Mark Dunning helping the lads and put a few ideas across with John which we’ve done all season.

“It’s been pretty good and the lads are a great bunch.

“They buy into what John and the club are trying to achieve which is pleasing and makes it a lot easier.”

Dewsbury-born Brough has not endured many serious injuries during his long decorated career, which has included spells with Hull FC, Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants and York.

However, his time at Wakefield came to a premature end last year following major hip surgery and this latest setback is a major blow having been ever-present for Bulls thus far in 2021.

“I was upset as hell last Sunday knowing what I’d done but I can’t change it,” he added.

“It’s not how I wanted my time to be at Bradford as I was really enjoying it and now the fans are back as well it really is a different story.

“There’s a bit more of a buzz than at the start of the season as we’re seeing new supporters and new faces.

“I’m not going to be a part of it on the field but hopefully I can do my best off it for the lads.”

On the field, Bulls’ seven-match winning sequence came to a shuddering halt as they were hammered by unbeaten Featherstone.

It was one-way traffic from the first few moments at Post Office Road as the hosts had the game wrapped up by half-time, leading 26-0 and went on to rub further salt in Bradford’s wounds during the second period to claim a derby ‘nilling’.