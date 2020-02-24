Daryl Powell happy being spoilt for choice over Castleford Tigers team selection

Castleford Tigers could welcome back forward duo Adam Milner and Jesse Sene-Lefao for Thursday’s trip to Hull Kingston Rovers.

Milner sustained a concussion on the opening weekend during the Tigers’ 28-10 win over Toronto Wolfpack.

SPOILT FOR CHOICE: Castleford Tigers' head coach, Daryl Powell.

He suffered a further injury setback in training but Powell expects the 28-year-old to recover for this week’s all-Yorkshire contest at Hull College Craven Park.

Sene-Lefao has not played since a pre-season defeat against Toronto but is also expected to be available.

“We get Adam Milner and Jesse Sene-Lefao back this week so I have got a bit of selection problem there, which is the first time this year,” said Castleford chief Daryl Powell.

“Hopefully, we can maintain some continued health around our middles and hope our players stay injury free.

Hopefully, we can maintain some continued health around our middles and hope our players stay injury free. That would be fantastic for us as it helps to create a real competitive environment which drives players to be right at their best. Daryl Powell

“That would be fantastic for us as it helps to create a real competitive environment which drives players to be right at their best.”

Jacques O’Neill is likely to make way on Thursday night after featuring in Castleford’s win over Wakefield Trinity last Friday.

And Powell is expecting “big things” from Milner if he makes his return this week.

He continued: “The potential is that Jesse or Adam will replace Jacques on the bench.

“It brings more experience and while Jacques has done a good job, Adam Milner and Jesse are high-quality players.

“It gives us a really strong, capable and tough bench. When you are replacing your middle men you want to maintain the pressure and focus on the opposition as much as you possibly can.

“Adam has just had a bit of a stop-start beginning to the season really.

“I think he looks as good as I have seen him, physically, and I will be expecting big things from him.

“Some of our pack players look in the best shape they have ever looked and that will only help us moving forward.”

Powell was delighted by his players’ response in last week’s win over Wakefield. Trinity were leading 15-14 at the interval but the Castleford head coach felt that the intensity from his side in the second half helped carry them to victory.

He added: “I spoke to the boys at half-time just about raising our intensity really. I thought we were doing OK but we didn’t start the game that great.

“I thought it was really mature how we got ourselves back in the game and completely dominated the second half which was really pleasing.”