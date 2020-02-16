Daryl Powell puts the blame on Castleford Tigers, not Israel Folau, for defeat at Catalans Dragons

Israel Folau earned praise for his try-scoring display in his first appearance for Catalans Dragons since his controversial signing.

The Australian had not played since being sacked by Rugby Australia last May for posting homophobic comments on social media, and it was a decade since he last played rugby league.

He scored a try with his first touch of the game on Saturday and had French supporters on their feet every time he touched the ball in his side’s 36-18 win over Castleford.

There was little sign at the stadium of any protests to Folau’s presence, although there were allegations from a female Castleford supporter that she was blocked from displaying a rainbow flag. Catalans denied knowledge of the allegations.

Dragons coach Steve McNamara said: “I have congratulated the team because it has been difficult. To have journalists from all around the world descending on this region, chasing players around in cars and following people and all the other bits that go with it, the players have had to deal with that and credit to them.”

Sam Tomkins scored three tries for the Dragons as they secured their first win of the Super League campaign.

Samisoni Langi and Fouad Yaha also crossed for the hosts while James Maloney kicked six goals.

Derrell Olpherts, Cheyse Blair and James Clare scored tries and Danny Richardson added three goals for Castleford, who had won their opening two games of the season.

Tigers coach Daryl Powell said: “There was no distraction at all tonight, I just thought it was a poor performance from us.

“Israel Folau is a top-line player, he’s dangerous, obviously on kicks and we found that out pretty quickly but that didn’t have any effect on the game, it was more a poor performance by ourselves.”

Catalans Dragons: S. Tomkins, Tierney, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Bousquet, Whitley, J. Tomkins, Garcia. Substitutes: : Jullien, Maria, Baitieri, Kasiano.

Castleford: Rankin, Olpherts, Blair, Shenton, Clare, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Griffin, Holmes, Millington, Massey. Substitutes: McMeeken, Smith, O’Neill, Hepi.

Referee: Gareth Hewer (RFL).