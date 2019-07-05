Daryl Powell sticking around at Castleford Tigers after signing new deal

CASTLEFORD TIGERS coach Daryl Powell has signed a new long-term contract - ending speculation linking him with Leeds Rhinos.

Powell was contracted until the end of 2020, but has now signed a two-year extension.

STICKING AROUND: Castleford Tigers' head coach, Daryl Powell. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The news was announced on the day of Tigers’ home derby against Rhinos, who are yet to confirm a head coach for next year.

Powell had been one of the favourites to take charge of Leeds, where he is a former player and coach.

Speaking of his new contract, Powell said: “I’ve lived in Cas, I’m a Cas boy, I was born nearby and for me this is an awesome club and I haven’t achieved what I’d like to achieve here yet.

“I suppose there’s been a far few rumours flying about recently, but I spoke to the chairman Ian Fulton about a new contract quite a while back.

“We spoke about where we are going to be taking the club, which was important for me as I’m pretty ambitious in terms of what I want the club to do and what I want to do myself.

“We had some good chats and I was offered an extension by Ian which I’ve accepted and I’m really excited about the challenge.”

Powell joined Tigers in 2013 and led them to the Challenge Cup final the following year, as well as the league leaders’ shield and Grand Final in 2017.

“I’m just looking forward to helping the players hopefully to do something special,” he added.

“I think we’ve got an awesome group of players and an awesome group of coaching staff, and I know that everybody wants the club to grow.

“There’s certain things as a club that we need to do better, as a team that we need to do better and as a coaching staff that we need to do better and I want to help drive that to the next level.”

Tigers’ director of rugby Jon Wells said: “Castleford Tigers are delighted to be able to announce Daryl’s signature to continue as our head coach until at least the end of 2022.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that he has been the main catalyst for change here at the Tigers over the last seven years and I don’t think there is a better coach or a coach more fitted to what we are doing here at the Tigers out there.”

He added: “I would like to place on record the hard work undertaken by our chairman during these last few months in getting this hugely important piece of business done and as a club we can now look forward to what lies ahead, both for the rest of 2019 and for the coming seasons, under the guidance of an extremely talented, hard-working and honest leader of men.”