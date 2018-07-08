Dewsbury Rams 22 Barrow Raiders 20: Glover holds nerve to land Rams’ winning two-pointer

Dewsbury Rams pulled three points clear of the relegation places in the Betfred Championship with a hard-fought 22-20 win over Barrow.

Raiders dominated the first half but it was Dewsbury who turned the tide in the second to claim the vital two points.

Dewsbury's opening try scorer, Jack Teanby. PIC: Paul Butterfield

Barrow forward Joe Bullock almost went over for the first points of the afternoon but he was penalised for a knock on as he went to ground the ball.

The visitors led 12-6 at half-time thanks to a converted try and three penalty goals from half-back Jamie Dallimore.

Dewsbury had led partway through the first half thanks to a try from Jack Teanby.

The Rams prop took a short pass from Dom Speakman and crashed through the Barrow defenders to get the ball down underneath the posts.

Paul Sykes added the easy conversion to complete the score. However, Matthew While darted through a gap in the Dewsbury defence soon after to put the visitors ahead for a second time.

Hooker Sam Day helped draw the Rams level two minutes after the second-half restart as he went from dummy-half to score between the uprights. Dewsbury went ahead when Gareth Potts collected a pass from Josh Guzdek and grounded out wide.

Barrow hit back as Jarrad Stack palmed Dallimore’s high ball to Dean Parata who raced to the corner to score.

The visitors edged further ahead moments later thanks to another Dallimore penalty goal. Aaron Brown thought he had scored the equalising try but the referee signalled for a forward pass.

Dewsbury were celebrating, however, as Lucas Walshaw took Sykes’ short pass and crashed over the whitewash. James Glover’s conversion edged Rams in front to seal a nerve-jangling victory.

Dewsbury Rams: Josh Guzdek, Gareth Potts, Lucas Walshaw, Adam Ryder, Dale Morton, Paul Sykes, Lewis Heckford, Jode Sheriffe, Dom Speakman, Jack Teanby, Kyle Trout, Michael Knowles, Aaron Brown. Subs: Sam Day, Toby Everett, Daniel Igbinedion, James Glover.

Barrow Raiders: Ryan Fieldhouse, Jonny Pownall, Jarrad Stack, Thomas Loxam, Ryan Burroughs, Jamie Dallimore, Ryan Johnston, Joe Bullock, Nathan Mossop, Alec Susino, Jono Smith, Bradd Crellin, Dan Toal. Subs: Dean Parata, Ryan Duffy, Ben Garner, Matthew While.

Referee: Jack Smith.