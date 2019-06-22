Dewsbury Rams v Leigh Centurions – Lee Greenwood confident Dewsbury can bounce back

THE HEAT is on in the race to avoid relegation from the Betfred Championship.

While depleted Dewsbury Rams were losing 70-0 at leaders Toronto Wolfpack last weekend, rivals Barrow Raiders and Swinton Lions both pulled off shock wins, against Halifax and Toulouse Olympique, respectively.

Rams, who play host to Leigh Centurions tomorrow (3pm), began round 18 fourth from bottom, one point behind Swinton and two clear of Barrow.

“Barrow and Swinton winning last week makes it more competitive at the bottom,” said Rams coach Lee Greenwood.

“I know it sounds crazy, but I would rather have it that way, where everyone beats each other rather than just hoping there’s one or two teams who can’t win any games.

“Hopefully, we are in that mix as well and we can win some games we’re not expected to. We’ve done that already and, hopefully, we can pick up a few more.”

The players who were unable to make the trip to Canada will return tomorrow and Greenwood said his team are in good spirits, despite last week’s heavy defeat.

Leigh are fourth in the table and Greenwood added: “It is a tough task and we are massive underdogs.

“If you look at their squad now, it is almost like they are gearing up for promotion. But we are confident if we perform at home we can give people a shock.”