Barrow Raiders v Dewsbury Rams: Lee Greenwood braced for a backlash from Barrow

DEWSBURY RAMS boss Lee Greenwood is expecting a “warm reception” at Barrow Raiders tomorrow (3pm).

While Rams are on the back of their first win of the Betfred Championship season, 38-24 at home to Swinton Lions, Raiders were crushed 56-0 at York City Knights last Sunday.

Greenwood predicted coach Paul Crarey and his players will be “spewing” at that result and warned: “They are going to be revved up to turn that around very quickly.

“We know what to expect and we have got to come up with a way of stopping that and winning the game.

“Barrow may be favourites for it, being at home and having picked up a win themselves, but for me it is two even sides.

“They have recruited well and they’ve got some backing. That will make them doubly disappointed by the York result.

“We are not going up there thinking we are going to do that to them, we’ll have to be at our absolute best to pull off a one-point win.”

Rams were pipped 26-22 by York in their first match, but Greenwood insisted: “Every week’s different.

“Barrow went to Batley in round one and won there which not many teams do.

“It is going to be hard every single week and a different challenge.

“We’ve got to concentrate on what has been good for us in the first two games, but we know there’s loads to improve on as well.”