Dewsbury Rams 0 London Broncos 12: Moore suffers injury in Dewsbury’s defeat

Dewsbury Rams produced a battling display but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 12-0 defeat against London Broncos in the Betfred Championship.

The Rams had the majority of possession and created numerous scoring chances but were repelled time and again by superb London defence as the Broncos nilled their opposition for the first time in two years.

Dewsbury’s defeat was compounded by an injury to influential scrum half Gareth Moore, who was stretchered off following an off the ball incident which was put on report by referee Tom Crashley.

On a bitterly cold afternoon, Dewsbury had the better of the early stages and Billy Hayes became the first of several Rams players to be held up over the try line.

The deadlock was broken after 24 minutes from the Broncos’ first serious attack. Having driven close to the Rams line, a scrappy play the ball saw the ball roll loose and Edward Battye was on hand to scoop it up and dive over next to the posts. Jarrod Sammut landed the simple conversion.

London held a slender 6-0 lead at half-time but the Rams forced the pace at the start of the second half when the visitors knocked on immediately after the kick off.

Moore’s run took play close to the line before Matty English looked to have forced his way over but was held up by the terrific London defence.

Having repelled Dewsbury’s best efforts, London struck the decisive blow to effectively kill off the game. Dewsbury were under pressure on the last tackle when they moved play right and winger Jared Simpson attempted to kick the ball downfield. Sammut charged it down and raced through to gather the bobbling ball before diving in at the corner, before the same player kicked a late penalty.