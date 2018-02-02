Dewsbury Rams 20 Sheffield Eagles 18: Morton grabs winner as Eagles are thwarted

Dewsbury Rams kicked off their Betfred Championship campaign with this narrow win over Sheffield Eagles.

The Rams appeared well on course for victory as they led 14-0 at half-time only for Sheffield to turn the game on its head with three tries in 10 minutes.

Centre James Glover gave Dewsbury a seventh-minute lead when he gathered a short pass by Paul Sykes to race through a gap.

A lovely sweeping move ended when winger Rob Worrincy gathered and dived over at the right corner and Sykes converted.

Dewsbury added a third try four minutes before half-time as they drove play close to the line and Dominic Speakman sold an outrageous dummy which left a gaping hole for him to cross.

Mark Offerdahl began the Eagles fightback seven minutes into the second half when he crashed over by the posts and Oscar Thomas converted. Joshua Toole dived over three minutes later and Thomas converted.

Dewsbury were attacking but a wayward Sykes pass gave Sheffield chance to counter and more fine handling ended with centre Jake Spedding crossing wide on the left.

Thomas added another terrific goal to edge the Eagles ahead.

Dewsbury were behind for just four minutes and from the Rams’ next attack impressive scrum-half Gareth Moore produced a sublime cut out pass to Dale Morton, who raced down the touchline and dived in at the corner.

Sykes made amends for his earlier mistake by adding a wonderful touchline goal to edge the Rams back in front, before closingd the game out.

Dewsbury Rams: Guzdek; Worrincy, Glover, Hallett, Morton; Sykes, Moore, Sheriffe, Ward, Teanby, Walshaw, Knowles, Brown. Substitutes: Speakman, Everett, Reilly, Trout.

Sheffield Eagles: Millar; Macani, Spedding, Toole, Blackmore; Aston, Thomas; Lees, Fozard, Magrin, Ashworth, Pick, James. Substitutes: Djalout, Bentley, Moran, Offerdahl.

Referee: G Dolan.