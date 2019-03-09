Halifax v Dewsbury Rams: Liam Finn can be steadying influence for our youngsters says Lee Greenwood

FORMER SUPER League half-back Liam Finn will bring experience and leadership to Dewsbury Rams’ squad, his coach Lee Greenwood says.

Finn, 35, joined Rams from Newcastle Thunder this week and could feature away to Halifax tomorrow (3pm). It is his second spell with the Betfred Championship club and he has also played for Halifax, Featherstone Rovers, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, where he remains on the backroom staff.

“We’ve got a lot of youngsters in the team, mainly from loans,” Greenwood said. “They are doing a good job for us and also hopefully we can help them on a path to a Super League career, but they need a bit of guidance.

“We’ve also got some who aren’t that young, but still need a steadying influence around them and probably some leadership.

“That needs to come from myself mainly, but it’s also nice to have someone like Liam who can provide that.”

Rams dominated for 70 minutes of last week’s 22-17 defeat by Toronto Wolfpack

Greenwood reckons Dewsbury have now set themselves a standard and need to match that tomorrow – and also add a finishing touch. He said: “The team we’re playing have had a couple of tight games and found a way to win. We’ve done the opposite.

“Last week was a benchmark for what we are as a team, but we need to start winning games – that’s the cold, hard fact.”