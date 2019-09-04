Dynamic Albert Kelly back to put "fine detail" into Hull FC's "win and we're in" tie at Castleford Tigers

HULL FC coach Lee Radford is looking forward to having Albert Kelly’s “attacking prowess” back in his side as they look for the crucial win needed to secure a Super League play-offs spot.

The stellar Australian stand-off returns for the pivotal clash at Castleford Tigers tomorrow night.

He has missed the last three games with a rib injury, Hull losing their last two fixtures at home to Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants.

They were kept scoreless in the second half against lowly Huddersfield last week and Kelly’s creative quality will certainly be much needed at Wheldon Road to unlock a steelt Castleford side.

Asked if he is fit to play as they seek to secure a top-five spot, Radford said: “Yes, he’s good. He’s got a smile on his face.

“He gives us some attacking prowess with the fact he is willing to take the line on like he does.

“At the back end of last week, we were certainly lacking in that area and hopefully he can put some fine detail into that for us.

“Ratu (Naulago) is good as well so we’ll have that ability to cause teams problems from a distance. He fixes that issue as well.”

Radford added that Josh Griffin - who pulled out in last week’s warm-up - and Mark Minichiello had both trained today in readiness for the trip to Castleford while the surprise omission of back-row Jordan Lane and loose forward Joe Westerman was down to pure ‘selection’ reasons.

“We’re pretty healthy and some blokes are going to miss out who have featured heavily for us throughout the season,” he said.

“To have some blokes back in contention is important this time of the season.”

Fifth-placed Hull were challenging for second spot just a couple of weeks ago but are now in danger of slipping out of the play-off spots completely with just one more game - at home to leaders St Helens - remaining after tomorrow.

They are two points ahead of sixth-placed Castleford but Tigers have a superior points difference.

Radford admitted he cannot even contemplate the prospect of missing out on the end-of-season shoot-out.

“We’ve been in the five since March and five has always been the goal to give ourselves the chance to progress further,” he said.

“Tomorrow’s no different. But it’s simple mathematics; if we win, we’re in.”