England coach Shaun Wane admits Hull KR's Jordan Abdull "great boot" is something else

Abdull, 26, will make his England debut against France in Perpignan on Saturday.

Wane says he warrants the shot given his form for Rovers this term which saw him shortlisted for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel.

Asked what he likes about the ex-Hull FC and London Broncos playmaker, he said: "He can kick, he can play straight, he’s got a great boot on him.

"He’s a lovely kid. I felt like he’s earned it.

"He’s been in a team who are not one of the flashier big teams in Super League but he's always turned up and done a good job.

"I wanted to reward him."

Wane has been impressed by the sheer depth of Abdull's kicking game.

Hull KR's Jordan Abdull in training with England team-mates Kruise Leeming and Reece Lyne. (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

"In all my time at Wigan I’ve never had real long out and out kickers," he explained

"To see him, the way we’ve practiced and played against the (England) Knights the other day…

"He’s kicking balls and we were making loads of metres. It was just a good feel for me as a coach.

"The ones he puts up are tough. I’ve seen him kick a few of them and I wouldn’t like to think I was catching them.

England coach Shaun Wane (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

"It’s good to have for me as coach."

With the likes of George Williams and Gareth Widdop both unavailable, Abdull has an opportunity to stake an early claim for a World Cup spot next year.

Wakefield Trinity centre Reece Lyne has kept his place after impressing against the Combined Nations All Stars in June and Wane said: "This is his (Abdull's) chance.

"He knows how many half-backs we have and how many are injured.

Jordan Abdull training with England (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

"This is his chance and he needs to look at Reece Lyne.