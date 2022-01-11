Ex-Castleford Tigers, Hull KR and Bradford Bulls star Jake Webster earns testimonial

Keighley Cougars' Jake Webster (Jonny Tomes-Green)

The ex-Castleford Tigers star, 38, has been playing in the UK since joining Hull KR from Gold Coast Titans in 2007.

But the former Melbourne Storm player has been granted the benefit year on the grounds of his service to the sport in both hemispheres after making almost 350 senior career appearances as well as his community work for a number of the clubs he has played for, including Keighley.

Webster, who played 125 games for Castleford and won the 2017 League Leaders’ Shield, was “delighted”.

He said: “Personally, I have given my entire adult life to the sport of rugby league whilst trying to give something back to the respective communities I have represented throughout my career.

“To represent the six clubs I have, and my country in New Zealand, has made me immensely proud and the support I received from the differing fanbases has meant the world to me.

“I hope they will support me once more over the next year.

“The support of my family and loved ones throughout the past twenty-two years since I first signed professionally with Melbourne can also not be underestimated as they also have had to give up a lot to help me achieve my goals and ambitions.

Jake Webster celebrates scoring for Castleford Tigers in 2017 (ALEX WHITEHEAD/SWPIX)

“I’ve made no secret that the upcoming season will probably be my last as a player and I’m looking to go out on a high with both my testimonial and getting Keighley promoted to the Championship.”