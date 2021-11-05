Ex-Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos and Batley Bulldogs winger Jodie Broughton, 33, retires

Batley Bulldogs' Jodie Broughton, left, and James Brown after the Championship semi-final loss against Toulouse Olympique - the last game of Broughton's 13 year professional career.

In total, the prolific Yorkshireman amassed 140 tries in 218 first-team appearances which started out with a debut for Hull FC in 2008 while on loan from hometown Leeds Rhinos.

Broughton never made a senior appearance for Leeds having come through the academy with the likes of Ben Jones-Bishop with whom he also played at amateur club Queens ARLFC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, he quickly made his mark elsewhere with 60 tries in 99 games at Salford Red Devils before contributing 16 in 33 appearances for Huddersfield in 2014 and 2015.

Broughton’s best performances arguably came with Catalans Dragons, though, following his switch to Perpignan ahead of the 2016 campaign.

Injuries limited his appearances but he still managed to score 38 tries in 52 games for the French outfit.

“It’s just a fantastic club with a real family atmosphere,” recalled Broughton.

“Everyone gets involved: the supporters, sponsors, squad and officials are all together as one.

Jodie Broughton in action for Huddersfield Giants against Hull KR in 2014 (ALEX WHITEHEAD/SWPIX)

“I feel privileged to have spent four years there and loved every minute.”

He dropped into the Championshipwith Halifax last year but, of course, that campaign was cut short by the pandemic.

Still, Broughton - who turns 34 in January - did score five tries in just four outings for them before moving to Batley this year.

Once again, the wideman’s strike rate was impressive; he scored 13 tries in as many games for Craig Lingard’s side, his last game ironically being back in France in the Championship semi-final against Toulouse Olympique, where he also once spent a short loan spell.

“Batley is a fantastic club and to have spent my final year playing there has been amazing,” said Broughton, who has trained, qualified and worked as a quantity surveyor during his career.

“There’s a very similar feel to Catalans - apart from the weather!

“The club has a special togetherness. I knew plenty of the players already, especially James Brown of course as we began our journeys together (at Queens).

“It was an amazing day in Toulouse. Obviously I’d have preferred one more game, but for it to end there in France, with friends in the crowd, and to be on the field with Browny, made it extra special.

“I’ve been very lucky; I have some incredible memories and friends for life.”

Broughton, who also scored six tries in four England Knights appearances, will now concentrate on his surveying career while taking up a player welfare officer role at Batley.

“It’s something I’m very much looking forward to,” he said.

“Batley have given me the opportunity to work with them and I can’t wait to get started.”

Lingard added: “Jodie is the ultimate professional and when you see the quality of club he has played for, there’s no surprise.

“His approach and attitude at Batley have been first-class and it’s been a pleasure to have him around the camp this year.