Ex-Hull KR star returns to rugby league after Yorkshire Carnegie exit

FORMER Hull KR winger Ryan Shaw is on his way back to rugby league after Yorkshire Carnegie accepted his request for a move on "compassionate grounds."

The 27-year-old switched to rugby union at the end of last season after being released by the Robins.

He signed a one-year deal with part-timers Carnegie who also helped him secure a job.

Although the Championship club have struggled this campaign and still await a win, Shaw had made an impressive transition.

However, the ex-Bradford Bulls and Barrow Raiders is now planning a return to the 13-man code with Championship club Leigh Centurions understood to be favourites for his signature.

A statement from Carnegie read: "Yorkshire Carnegie have agreed to a request from winger Ryan Shaw to release him from his contract for the remainder of the current season on compassionate grounds.

"The Cumbrian is set to return to Rugby League nearer to home for his next playing opportunity."

Carnegie managing director Chris Gibson added: "Ryan has asked us for personal reasons that he wants to relocate back to Lancashire.

"He has been a popular player here and we want to thank him and wish him all the best for the future."

A fine goalkicker, Shaw also scored 46 tries in just 82 games for KR having also enjoyed a high strike rate of 16 in 25 with Bradford Bulls in 2015.