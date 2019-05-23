Ex-Tiger Joe Westerman is not on Castleford’s radar, says Daryl Powell

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Daryl Powell says Hull FC’s Joe Westerman is not someone he is looking to sign for 2020.

The one-time England loose forward – who will be out of contract at the end of this season – has been linked with a return to his first club.

Westerman, 29, won Super League’s Young Player of the Year when starting out at Castleford before big-money moves to Hull, Warrington Wolves and an ill-fated switch to Toronto Wolfpack.

He returned to Hull midway through last season and has begun to rediscover some of his best form.

But Powell said: “I’ve not had any contact. I saw it in the papers and I was surprised. I like him as a player, I think he’s a really good player. We are looking at a few at the moment, but Joe hasn’t been one of them.”

Sheffield Eagles will be in action tonight when they host Toronto, looking to become only the second team to beat the Championship leaders this term.

Part-timers Sheffield are up to third after their 30-18 win over Barrow Raiders at Summer Bash.

Aston was encouraged by how his side fared against the Canadian club earlier in the campaign,

“They are a strong side, and the table says they are the best team in the competition,” he said.

“Why wouldn’t they be with the money they have invested into the side?

“We played them a month ago in London and I thought we were great for big parts of that one.

“After 35 minutes they were only 8-4 in front, but they scored a couple of quick tries, which they can do.”

Second-placed Toulouse have signed former Huddersfield Giants winger Jodie Broughton on dual registration from Super League club Catalans Dragons.

Leeds-born Broughton, 31, has made just one appearance for the Dragons in the last 12 months due to injury, but has now recovered from a torn bicep.

He will be out of contract with the Catalans at the end of the season and is set to debut for Toulouse in tomorrow’s Championship match against Leigh Centurions.

Halifax have signed Huddersfield forward Jon Luke Kirby on an initial month loan.