Ex-Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers full-back joins Halifax Panthers on trial basis

ON TRIAL: Alex Walker has joined Halifax Panthers on trial. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The Panthers have already signed released Trinity duo Kyle Wood and Joe Arundel for 2022 and have now given Walker the chance to prove himself after he was also not offered a new deal by Wakefield.

The 26-year-old signed a two-year contract with Trinity ahead of the 2020 season after an impressive campaign in Super League with London Broncos the previous year.

LOAN MOVE: Alex Walker spent the last part of the 2021 season on loan at Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com

Injuries limited his time on the field at Wakefield, with the Scotland international making just 10 appearances. He has spent the final months of the 2021 campaign on loan at Featherstone Rovers, helping them reach the Million Pound Game.

“I’m looking forward to linking up with some good mates that I have at Halifax and getting some high-quality training in during the off-season with what is a very strong squad full of quality players," said Walker.

Halifax have been extremely busy in the recruitment market as they look to keep themselves competing at the top end of the table.

“It’s a good move for both parties, Alex gets to train and compete and we get another quality player in our group which I am sure will drive competition amongst our outside backs until either we, Alex or both of us make a decision," said head coach Simon Grix, who signed a new three-year deal with the club this week.

The Panthers' football director, Ian Croad, revealed that Walker contacted Halifax to train with them as he assesses his options for next season.

“Alex is continuing to consider his options for next year and in the meantime we are happy to welcome him into our environment," he added.

"It is a testament to the culture created by Simon and the staff that Alex contacted us asking if he could join up with us to continue his preparations for the season and it will do our group no harm to have another experienced player involved as we gear up for 2022.”