Featherstone new boy Elijah Taylor on Wakefield talks, having a bounty on his head and becoming a pilot

A Super League captain in 2022, Elijah Taylor is preparing to start a new chapter in the Championship with Featherstone Rovers.

The 32-year-old led Salford Red Devils to the Super League semi-finals last season, missing just three games along the way.

Taylor's form warranted a Super League deal but as the weeks and months went by, it became apparent that he would become a free agent at the end of the campaign.

After holding talks with New Zealand Warriors, the back-rower opted to take up an offer from ambitious Featherstone.

"To be honest, there were no other opportunities over here," Taylor told The Yorkshire Post.

"We were patient and nothing came up. I was pretty surprised that no other clubs were keen.

"Featherstone came up when my visa was about to run out. I was actually thinking about going back home to the Warriors but that was my last choice because my family love it here and have found a home.

"Longy (Sean Long) gave me a call and told me about his vision with Leon Pryce as his assistant coach. It was a big challenge and I took it."

Elijah Taylor has dropped down to the Championship with Featherstone Rovers. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Wakefield Trinity were heavily linked with a move for Taylor as he approached the end of his two-year contract with Salford.

But for a change of coach at Belle Vue, there is every chance he would have been lining up for Wakefield in 2023.

"I was talking to Willie (Poching) and we were pretty close to getting a deal done," said Taylor.

"Then he got fired and that was the last time I heard from Wakefield."

Elijah Taylor, centre, displays his passion in last year's semi-final against St Helens. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Trinity's loss is Featherstone's gain at the start of a new era under St Helens legend Long.

Alongside former Wests Tigers team-mate Joey Leilua, Taylor will spearhead the club's latest promotion quest.

While there is an understandable focus on the recent high-profile arrivals, Featherstone's core values remain intact.

"The standards are really high at Featherstone," said Taylor, who ranked in the top 10 for tackles in Super League last season.

Elijah Taylor captained Salford Red Devils last season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Training is really tough. Sean Long has brought in a Super League level of intensity. We're all grafters and all work hard for each other. If you've got a culture that just grafts all day, you're always going to be a chance.

"The coaches are winners. They know what it looks like and what it smells like. They were both halves too so they understand the game inside out."

After representing New Zealand in two World Cups and finishing his international career with 11 caps, Taylor may find himself a target in the second tier.

The experienced forward is not flustered about potentially having a bounty on his head.

"All the boys are telling me there's going to be," he said.

"When I came to Super League it was kind of the same. I've been talking to BJ (Leilua) and he told me the game is physical but it's slow.

Elijah Taylor will be a key player for Featherstone Rovers in 2023. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"Hopefully we can have a good season and go up to Super League next year. It just comes down to that last game but we've got a mountain to climb before we get there."

Taylor is already feeling the benefits of training part-time, on and off the field.

An aspiring musician and a qualified commercial pilot, Taylor has found the perfect balance in the twilight of his career.

"I see it as a bit of a positive because it's freshened me up a bit," he said. "I've been doing it since I was 17 years old.

"Training at night means I've got days free so I can focus on my music and other things in my life preparing me for my transition out of the game, which is pretty important.

"I've got my pilot's licence so I'm wanting to go back to Australia and fly Qantas or Virgin.

"I've got an uncle who's a pilot and he helped me through. Ben Harris, who used to play for Bradford, is a Qantas captain and he held my hand a lot of the time.

"I launched my music at the end of the World Cup. That's always been a hobby of mine and now I get to do it full-time because I've got a lot of time on my hands."

If everything goes to plan for Featherstone, Taylor will be preparing for a return to Super League this time next year.

Promotion would trigger an automatic option in Taylor's contract for another season at Post Office Road.

If Rovers miss out, the veteran is open-minded about his next move.

"The clause will go if we get promoted," he revealed.

"I'm 32 now and have had a pretty long career. If the opportunity came (to get back into Super League) I'd take it but we'll just see what happens.