Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr excited by fifth-round Challenge Cup tie against Bradford Bulls

Featherstone Rovers will travel to Bradford Bulls for a second time this season following the fifth-round draw for the Coral Challenge Cup.

Rovers were drawn away to the Bulls during Monday night's draw, following a 38-14 win over Swinton Lions in round four.

Watson Boas scored in Rovers' fourth-round win over Swinton. PIC: James Heaton.

Featherstone travelled to Odsal for their opening game of the Betfred Championship season, losing a closely-fought contest 17-16.

That defeat is fresh in the mind of head coach Ryan Carr who is expecting another difficult test in just under two weeks' time.

"Playing at Odsal is never easy," said Carr.

"It will be a tough game. It was last time - it was a really close game.

"I am sure it will be a good contest between the two.

"We are focused on this week but we are excited to get back there and hopefully we can get a different result to what we got in round one."

Carr was full of praise for his squad following last weekend's win over Swinton.

Featherstone ran in six tries in the first half before controlling the second period to advance into the next round.

"The boys did a good job with the attack," added Carr.

"We had a couple of late changes, there were people going in and out of every position.

"The players all fell into their role for the team, and like we always say it is about holding the ball and defending well.

"And we held the ball a lot better, it still wasn't great in patches as we gave Swinton too many opportunities in our own end.

"But the second half was a low-scoring half but that is where we really started to get into a grind and go one-for-one - and that is what I liked the look off."

The fifth-round clash with Bradford will be played the weekend beginning April 13.