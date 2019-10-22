Featherstone Rovers deny making move for Wigan Warriors half-back Jarrod Sammut

Featherstone Rovers insist reports linking them with a move for Wigan Warrior’s Jarrod Sammut are untrue.

Reports emerged yesterday that newly-appointed coach James Webster was keen to bring the Wigan half-back on board as a player and assistant coach for 2020.

But Featherstone have today stated that the assistant coach vacancy will be kept by former Super League player Paul March.

“Featherstone Rovers would like to address the rumours regarding coaching appointments for the 2020 season,” said a club statement.

“The club are aware of comments that have been made within the media this week regarding a possible player/coach role at Featherstone Rovers being offered to a current Super League player.

"The Rovers currently have an assistant coach in the shape of Paul March, who is very highly thought of within the club and has already been informed by James Webster that he would be welcome on the Australian’s staff for the 2020 season after doing such a great job in 2019."

The club has also confirmed their recruitment at half-back is complete with Frenchman Louis Jouffret joining from Batley Bulldogs last month.

The statement added: "Recruitment for the rumoured position is already complete with Featherstone having a number of options available to the club in terms of cover as well."

Meanwhile, Featherstone have confirmed that five former Reserve team players have signed deals with the Featherstone Rovers first team.

Brandan French, Sam Ottewell, Jack Richardson, Bradley Wright and Nathan Wright will all join the rest of the Rovers team once pre-season gets underway.

The players will also have the opportunity to feature for Leeds Rhinos Reserves following the disbanding of the Featherstone Reserves.

“All five had an excellent season in the reserves and they deserve their opportunity joining the first team squad in 2020 and hopefully push for starts in next 12 months," said assistant coach and former reserves coach Paul March.

"Brandan and Jack are big strong centres and have the skill to put their wingers away, Sam is a ball playing full-back and is very safe under the high ball.

"Nathan knows where the try line is and carries the ball strongly out of yardage and Bradley is a ball-playing back-rower who creates opportunities with his lines and is also a very good kicker of the ball.

"Everybody who watched the reserves last year will know these players and what they will bring to the team, them who haven’t just take a note of who they are as I’m confident all five will have a bright future in rugby league”