Featherstone Rovers run riot with 12-try show against Swinton Lions

Rampant Featherstone Rovers ran in 12 tries as they boosted their Betfred Championship play-offs hopes with a 66-16 home win over Swinton Lions.

Ryan Carr’s men produced an outstanding attacking performance to stay four points clear of sixth-placed Sheffield Eagles.

They took their time to take charge, but were sent on their way to running up their biggest score of the season with the opening try after 14 minutes when Cameron King forced his way over and Dane Chisholm kicked the first of nine goals.

Swinton had a good chance to hit back when Harry Smith kicked a 40/20 and from the following set Luke Waterworth was inches away from scoring when trying to sneak over from a play the ball.

Featherstone survived the pressure and were back on attack for Wellington Albert to score with his first touch of the ball after coming off the bench.

The next attack brought another try as Callum McLelland sold a dummy to open a gap and raced away for a fine try.

Suddenly it was 24-0 with Alex Sutcliffe taking a pass from Chisholm and evading a couple of tacklers for a try that was converted by Chisholm.

Swinton briefly hit back as they moved the ball well and Jack Hansen slid over.

But Rovers were in again before the break when Jack Render came up with an acrobatic finish to celebrate signing his new contract with the club.

It took the hosts just five minutes into the second half to continue the scoring. King broke through the middle and went round Hansen to collect his second try.

The floodgates really opened once Jack Johnson backed up another break for the next try.

Connor Carey touched down in the corner before Brad Day came up with two tries to take the score to 58-6.

The Lions kept going and were rewarded with consolation tries through Rob Fairclough and Waterworth. But Rovers had the final word with Josh Walters then Sutcliffe going over for the final tries of an entertaining afternoon for Featherstone.

Scorers - Featherstone: Tries King 2, Albert, McLelland, Sutcliffe 2, Render, Johnson, Carey, Day 2, Walters; goals Chisholm 9. Swinton: Tries Hansen, Fairclough, Waterworth; goals Hansen 2.

Featherstone Rovers: Golding; Johnson, Carey, Sutcliffe, Render; Chisholm, McLelland; Makatoa, King, Harrison, Walters, Day, Lockwood. Subs: Davies, Cooper, Albert, Jones.

Swinton Lions: Hansen; Butt, Lloyd, Mullen, Ashton; Smith, Fairclough; Jones, Waterworth, Hatton, Kibula, Halton, Gregson. Subs: Brickhill, Kenga, Shorrocks, Morris.

Referee: Greg Dolan.

Half-time: 28-6.

Attendance: 2,090.