Featherstone Rovers sign former Toronto Wolfpack captain Craig Hall from Hull KR

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS new signing Craig Hall says he has “moved on” from Hull KR after completing a season-long loan deal with the Championship Grand Finalists.

READ MORE: Former Hull KR coach Tim Sheens in surprise return to British coaching

The utility back is out of contract at KR at the end of 2020 and, with no call-back option, it seems likely he has played his last game for the Robins.

Hall, who can play full-back, wing, centre and stand-off, was almost ever-present for them this season but is deemed surplus to requirements by head coach Tony Smith who continues his overhaul at Hull College Craven Park.

That is good news for Featherstone; the 31-year-old is a classy operator who will add plenty as they look to build on this term's exploits when they surged from fifth to the Million Pound Game at the club he used to captain - Toronto Wolfpack.

“It’s a really good opportunity for me,” said Hall, who scored 67 tries in 118 appearances for hometown KR over two spells either side of stints at Wakefield Trinity, Toronto and Leigh Centurions.

“I’ve moved on from Hull KR now and with the way that Featherstone Rovers played, especially towards the back end of the season, hopefully I can add something to that.

“There was quite a few young players in the Rovers team at the end of last season that played really well so anything I can do to improve the team I will certainly be doing that.

“I’ve played down here a couple of times in the past and in front of the travelling support as well when Featherstone went to Leigh last season and they were great.

“I’ve come from a passionate fan base over at Hull KR and I’m expecting much of the same coming from the Rovers fans.”

Featherstone chief executive Davide Longo said: “We’re delighted to attract such a vastly experienced player to the club in the shape of Craig Hall.

“Craig is a proven Super League calibre player with an impressive strike-rate both in terms of try-scoring and goal-kicking.

“His versatility across the backline will certainly be valuable to the team in 2020.”

KR coach Smith said: “Craig’s work for the club has been very much appreciated over the years.

“On behalf of the club, I would like to wish him all the best for the 2020 season with Featherstone and the future.”

Meanwhile, Featherstone back-row Josh Walters, the former Leeds Rhinos Grand Final winner, has joined London Broncos on a two-year deal.