Featherstone Rovers up to third place after six-try show against Sheffield Eagles

Featherstone Rovers moved up into third place in the Betfred Championship as they outplayed Sheffield Eagles 38-18 to record their fifth-straight league win.

It is their best run under head coach Ryan Carr, who watched his side run in six tries in a comfortable win at the Olympic Legacy Park.

Rovers have won six of their last seven games, with their far superior points difference helping solidify their place in the coveted top five spots.

They dominated the early stages and almost scored inside three minutes when Conor Carey went over out wide, but play was called back for an obstruction.

Rovers did not have to wait long for the opener, however, as Dale Ferguson showed great feet to step through and hand off the last man to score.

Sheffield were their own worst enemy as they constantly lost possession to give Featherstone the upper hand.

Tom Holmes doubled the lead when his kick ricocheted off three players before landing at his feet, and he made no mistake as he picked up the loose ball and dotted down by the posts.

Minutes later Cameron King went from the base of the ruck and weaved through the line to plant down under the sticks.

Dane Chisholm converted his third kick of the day to become the fastest Featherstone player to score 100 points for the club, taking the record from Liam Finn.

Sheffield’s Pat Moran crashed through four defenders soon after to reduce the deficit.

Rovers were guilty of being sloppy in possession for the remainder of the half, but were resolute in defence as they maintained their 12-point lead until the interval.

Nerves were settled for the visitors minutes into the second half as King grabbed his second, stretching out for a try by the posts.

Josh Hardcastle had the away support cheering again just moments later as he took a pass from Chisholm to stroll over.

Tries from Ben Hellewell and Nathan Mason put some doubt in Featherstone minds as the Eagles looked to mount a comeback.

However, Chisholm added a decisive penalty with just over 10 minutes to go, to put the game beyond the hosts.

James Harrison then scored a sixth try to seal victory for Featherstone.

Sheffield Eagles: Guzdek; Millar, Ogden, Hellewell, Crookes; Walker, Thackeray; Moran, Darby, Mason, Farrell, Davies, Brown. Subs: Pick, Knowles, Makelim, Broadbent.

Featherstone Rovers: Golding; Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Hardcastle, Carey; Chisholm, Holmes; Harrison, King, Ferguson, Day, Walters, Lockwood. Subs: Cooper, Render, Wheeldon, Ormondroyd.

Referee: Billy Pearson