Castleford Tigers fall to defeat against Featherstone

Featherstone Rovers came from 16-10 down at half-time to beat local rivals Castleford Tigers 32-16 in the Boxing Day challenge match at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Rovers scored 22 unanswered points in the second half as several players took their chance to impress coach John Duffy.

Castleford took just four minutes to open the scoring with a Jamie Ellis converted try.

Featherstone replied with tries from Luke Briscoe and Scott Wheeldon, Martyn Ridyard’s goal making it 10-6, before a Tuoyo Egodo try levelled the scores.

Another converted Ellis try gave Tigers a 16-10 interval lead.

But Featherstone came out with tries from Gareth Gale and Connor Farrell – both converted by Ridyard – to lead 22-16.

That advantage was extended as Luke Cooper crossed for a try, converted by Ridyard, before Josh Hardcastle wrapped up the scoring.

Batley Bulldogs earned a sixth successive Boxing Day derby win as they defeated Dewsbury Rams 28-16 to retain the Roy Powell Trophy.

Dewsbury appeared on course to end their losing run in the traditional festive fixture when they led 16-12 going into the final quarter.

However, Batley hit back to win.

Batley took the lead with a Johnny Campbell try, converted by Patch Walker, before two tries from Rob Worrincy – converted by Paul Sykes – put the Rams 12-6 up.

A Wayne Reittie try, converted by Dominic Brambani, pulled Batley level before Lucas Walshaw crossed to make it 16-12.

Batley pulled away to victory with tries from Tom Hemingway, Danny Cowling and Reittie – with Aaron Brown sin-binned for Dewsbury.