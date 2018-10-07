Featherstone 42 Leigh 10: Newman shines as Rovers lift Championship Shield

RISING star Harry Newman enhanced his already glowing reputation with a man-of-the-match performance as Featherstone Rovers ended a difficult season on a high note.

The quicksilver centre scored two tries, set up another and helped Rovers demolish Leigh Centurions in the Betfred Championship Shield final.

Newman, 18, who is dual-registered with Featherstone and was a Championship young player of the year nominee, took his tally of tries for Rovers to 18 in 13 appearances.

He led an outstanding quartet of Leeds Rhinos players that included debutant forwards Tyler Dupree, Muizz Mustapha and James Barraclough, all signed on loan specifically for the final.

Leigh fielded six players brought in from the academies at Castleford Tigers, Wigan Warriors and St Helens under emergency dispensation granted by the Rugby Football League to ensure the two injury-hit sides could raise a team.

Leigh started well and were only 8-6 adrift at half-time, but Rovers took control in the second half to maintain their 100 per cent record since missing out on a place in the Qualifiers.

It was a memorable farewell for Rovers’ long-serving full-back Ian Hardman, who converted six of the hosts’ seven tries and added a penalty.

Keal Carlile, whose final game was ended early by injury, scored Featherstone’s first-half try after Matty Dawson’s touchdown, improved by Jack Owens, had given Leigh an early lead.

Dupree and Newman extended the avantage early in the second half and although Owens pulled a try back, Connor Farrell, Shaun Robinson (twice) and Newman went over as Rovers dominated the final stages.

Leigh had Kevin Larroyer and Jamie Acton sin-binned in separate incidents in the second half.

Featherstone Rovers: Hardman, Whylie, Taulapapa, Newman, Robinson, Ridyard, Wildie, Cooper, Maskill, Brooks, Farrell, Hardcastle, Lockwood. Substitutes: Carlile, Dupree, Mustapha, Barraclough.

Leigh Centurions: Owens, Brown, Dawson, Grant, F Bailey, Barran, Hutchinson, Acton, O’Neill, Blagbrough, Larroyer, Gregson, Byrne. Substitutes: Kilner, Johnson, Follin, Cox.

Referee: J McMullen (Wigan).