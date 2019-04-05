Featherstone Rovers will have to be at their best to win at Toulouse, admits Ryan Carr

THEY HAVE traveled as underdogs, but coach Ryan Carr reckons Featherstone Rovers can come away from Toulouse Olympique tomorrow with a win (2.30pm).

Toulouse have a good home record and Rovers have struggled on the road this year and Carr admitted: “It’s a tough place to go and play, the travel makes it more of a challenge and they are a good team.”

But he insisted: “We are going there confident and we are going there to win.

“We do that every week. We’ll treat it as an opportunity to go there and play well as a team and when we do that we win games.

“It comes down to our performance, we just have to make sure we are at our best.”

Rovers could give a debut – and first appearance at senior level – to stand-off Callum McLelland who has joined them on dual registration from Leeds Rhinos.

Carr said: “He has come into the 19 and we’ll assess where we are on game day.

“He is an impressive young kid and a smart footballer.

“Leeds have been pleased with what he did in pre-season and training with the first team and if selected I am sure he won’t let anyone down.”

Rhinos’ Luke Briscoe, Harry Newman and Ashton Golding are also in the squad.

Former Leeds forward Josh Walters’ return from an ankle injury will give Rovers a lift.

“We’ve missed him, he is a really good player,” Carr added.