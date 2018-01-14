Featherstone swoop for ex-England star Hock as KR’s Hull derby win comes at a cost

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have completed the signing of former England international Gareth Hock.

Explosive prop/second-row Hock, 34, has put pen to paper on a one-year deal. The former Wigan, Widnes and Salford forward – part of the last Great Britain side to beat Australia in 2006 – arrives following a three-season spell with Leigh Centurions. He is seeking further success having helped the Centurions to promotion in 2016, an achievement he believes Championship club Featherstone are capable of emulating.

“There is a buzz about the place and, having spoken to Martyn Ridyard about how much he is enjoying life here, signing was a no-brainer,” said Hock.

“I have experienced promotion to Super League with Leigh; it was one of the biggest achievements of my career, and would love to do it all over again with Featherstone.

“The club has recruited very well and will certainly challenge the likes of Toronto and Leigh at the top of the table. I am looking forward to playing my part in what could be a special season for Featherstone Rovers.”

Hull KR won the Clive Sullivan Trophy after a 34-26 win at derby rivals Hull FC in Danny Houghton’s testimonial – but lost Scotland star Danny Addy with a serious knee injury.

Rovers will be hoping that the versatile ex-Bradford Bulls player is not ruled out for the majority of the forthcoming Super League season.

He faces a scan on his knee today. James Greenwood, Ryan Shaw, Jake Butler-Fleming Will Oakes, Matty Marsh and Kieran Moss scored for Rovers.

Centre Jake Connor (2), Jack Sanderson and Jordan Abdull crossed for Hull FC.

In Leroy Cudjoe’s testimonial game, Huddersfield Giants beat Dewsbury Rams 32-22.