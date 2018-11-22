Former Featherstone Rovers boss John Duffy appointed head coach of Leigh Centurions

FORMER FEATHERSTONE Rovers boss John Duffy has been appointed coach of their Betfred Championship rivals Leigh Centurions.

Duffy’s contract was terminated by Rovers this week when they accused him of gross misconduct for failing to attend work.

They say they are taking “formal action” against Duffy for breach of contract and Leigh for inducement to breach contract, but Centurions have now hit back.

“At no time did John Duffy sign a further contract with Featherstone Rovers nor did he verbally agree to remain their coach beyond the 2018 season,” a Centurions statement claimed.

“Further, on 20 November 2018, Featherstone terminated the original contract with him.

“Therefore, John Duffy is not contractually bound to Featherstone. In light of the above and having taken legal advice the club strongly believe that it has acted both morally and professionally throughout this matter and is delighted to confirm that today John has agreed a deal to become head coach.”

In the same statement, Duffy – who joined Rovers in July last year – insisted: “Being at Featherstone was an outstanding experience.

“I’d like to thank [chairman] Mark Campbell and his family in particular for the way they looked after me.

“I’ve got very fond memories of my time at Featherstone.”