Rovers and Rams ramp up recruitment

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS and Dewsbury Rams have each made a signing as they strengthen ahead of the 2019 Betfred Championship season.

Rovers have re-signed back-rower Jack Bussey from Toronto Wolfpack while ex-Gloucestershire All Golds prop Jordan Andrade has joined Rams.

New Dewsbury recruit, Jordan Andrade. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

Leeds-born Bussey, 26, played for Rovers from 2012-2015 before moving to London Broncos and then Toronto.

He told Rovers’ website: “There was interest from other clubs, but I didn’t really want to go anywhere else. In a way it’s like I’m coming home.”

Bussey is serving a 10-game ban – including eight matches for a biting offence – from his final appearance with Wolfpack.

“It’s well documented with regard to myself and what happened at the end of last year,” he said.

Jason Walton has left Featherstone by mutual consent, but the club will continue to help him through his rehabilitation after injury. PIC: Dec Hayes

“It’s not something I’m proud of. It was a heat of the moment thing and something I won’t repeat.”

He added: “It’s something I have been speaking to the conditioning staff about.

“It’s obviously a negative because of what’s happened, but now I’m trying to use it as a positive because at the minute I’m probably at the fittest and strongest I’ve been, so if I can keep working on it until the start of the season then I will hit the ground running.

“I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Andrade played under new Rams boss Lee Greenwood at All Golds, who dropped out of Betfred League One at the end of 2017.

He said: “Obviously he has seen something in me to get back in touch with me to offer me a place here.

“When a club like Dewsbury comes knocking it’s an opportunity you just can’t turn down. I am going to be 27 next season and so I am coming to the back end of my career now. I just want to string a few good seasons together at a good club.

“I am from Huddersfield so I am local and I know all about Dewsbury. I have had a few mates play here before so I know it is a good club to play for.

“I am excited to have a good dig myself.”

Meanwhile, former Wakefield and Batley centre/second-rower Jason Walton has left Featherstone by mutual consent. Walton has not played since being injured in August and the club say they will continue to support him through his rehabilitation.