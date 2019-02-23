Ryan Carr challenges Featherstone Rovers to go the distance in rivalry with Halifax

FEATHERSTONE Rovers need to play like they did at Leigh Centurions last week, but for longer, at home to Halifax tomorrow (3pm), coach Ryan Carr reckons.

Rovers led at half-time, but a poor spell soon after the break condemned them to a 29-20 defeat and avoiding that sort of slump is a priority this weekend.

“That’s what good teams do, they are consistent for longer periods of time,” Carr said.

“That’s what we need to do, to be there at the back end we need to make sure we do things well for bigger periods. That’s something we’ve focused on this week, being consistent for the full 80.”

That will come with more time together as a team, Carr believes. “We are working hard,” he added. “I have only been here five weeks, but there’s no excuses – we are playing for two points each week and we have just got to get on with it.”

Halifax have won two of their opening three matches including a 20-18 home success against Batley last Sunday.

The teams drew in the pre-season Yorkshire Cup and Carr noted: “It’s always a big game, Halifax-Fev. There’s a bit of rivalry there, they will be up for it so it’s a big one.”

Rovers will welcome back Josh Hardcastle from suspension and John Davies is available after illness. Jack Bussey is set to make his first appearance for Rovers since returning to the club from Toronto Wolfpack.